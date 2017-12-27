 
menu
South Africa 27.12.2017 10:29 am

21-year-old stabbed to death at Durban’s Beachfront

ANA

A 21 year old man died after being stabbed at the Beachfront in Durban.

A 21-year-old man died at the Beachfront in Durban after he was stabbed on Boxing Day.

Rescue Care Operations Director Garrith Jamieson said on Wednesday paramedics were called to the beach front “around 9 pm last night”.

Jamieson said the incident occurred “just past the Police Station. On arrival Paramedics found the man lying on the promenade”.

The man, who has not been named, had sustained major injuries after being stabbed in the upper body. “There was nothing more paramedics could do and the man was declared deceased at the scene.”

No arrests have been reported, but police are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Father and son expected in court for firearm related offences

 

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 Pata Pata

VALUE BET

RACE 5 Bridal party

RACE MEETING

27 December Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.