21-year-old stabbed to death at Durban’s Beachfront

A 21-year-old man died at the Beachfront in Durban after he was stabbed on Boxing Day.

Rescue Care Operations Director Garrith Jamieson said on Wednesday paramedics were called to the beach front “around 9 pm last night”.

Jamieson said the incident occurred “just past the Police Station. On arrival Paramedics found the man lying on the promenade”.

The man, who has not been named, had sustained major injuries after being stabbed in the upper body. “There was nothing more paramedics could do and the man was declared deceased at the scene.”

No arrests have been reported, but police are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

