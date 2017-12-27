 
menu
South Africa 27.12.2017 10:13 am

Marijuana growers to appear in court in S.Africa’s Northern Cape province

ANA

Suspects arrested for the discovered marijuana plantations in Ncqeng village are expected to appear in Kuruman Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrates in South Africa are expected to have their hand full as thousands of people arrested over the long Christmas weekend appear in court on Wednesday morning.

In Northern Cape province, police said they had swooped on two houses in Ncqeng village near Kuruman on Christmas eve and discovered marijuana plantations worth more than R150,000. Two suspects were arrested and were due to appear in the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police made a similar discovery at an informal settlement in Kimberley, and removed marijuana with a street value of around R20,000. It was not yet clear when the person arrested in this case would appear in court.

– African News Agency (ANA)

10,000 nabbed in Western Cape province since Dec 15

 

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 1 Pata Pata

VALUE BET

RACE 5 Bridal party

RACE MEETING

27 December Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.