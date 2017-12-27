Marijuana growers to appear in court in S.Africa’s Northern Cape province

Magistrates in South Africa are expected to have their hand full as thousands of people arrested over the long Christmas weekend appear in court on Wednesday morning.

In Northern Cape province, police said they had swooped on two houses in Ncqeng village near Kuruman on Christmas eve and discovered marijuana plantations worth more than R150,000. Two suspects were arrested and were due to appear in the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police made a similar discovery at an informal settlement in Kimberley, and removed marijuana with a street value of around R20,000. It was not yet clear when the person arrested in this case would appear in court.

– African News Agency (ANA)

