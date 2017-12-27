Most wanted Glebelands hostel murder suspect nabbed, in the dock

One of the most wanted suspects for Glebelands Hostel murders, who was arrested at the weekend after police acted on a tip-off, is expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police launched their joint operation involving different units at the weekend.

He said police members traced the 32-year-old suspect whom they searched. “He was found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition.”

The man was linked to two murder cases at Glebelands Hostel as well as other murders cases in the Bhekithemba area. In one of the murder cases where he was linked to, Tholakele Ngcangcatha (30) was shot and killed at the hostel on 3 August 2017.

The Moerane Commission, which is investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, has heard evidence that indicates hit men from the notorious hostel were paid to assassinate dozens of politicians.

– African News Agency (ANA)

