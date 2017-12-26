GALLERY: Kwanzaa celebrations
Yeshiel Panchia
Fama (10), Kgotso (8), Tshiamo (5) and their mother Moleshiwe Magana stand at their stall at the annual Kwanzaa festival celebration at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg on 26 December 2017. The family produce and sell flowered pendants, necklaces, bath salts and home made soap. The festival celebrates African traditions and heritage. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
The festival celebrates African traditions and heritage, and featured foods, clothing for sale, as well as cultural demonstrations and music
Attendees visit the annual Kwanzaa festival celebration at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg on 26 December 2017. The festival celebrates African traditions and heritage, and featured foods, clothing for sale, as well as cultural demonstrations and music. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
Attendees walk past a stall with the South African flag at the annual Kwanzaa festival celebration at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg on 26 December 2017. The festival celebrates African traditions and heritage, and featured foods, clothing for sale, as well as cultural demonstrations and music. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
An attendee gazes at wares on display at the annual Kwanzaa festival celebration at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg on 26 December 2017. The festival celebrates African traditions and heritage, and featured foods, clothing for sale, as well as cultural demonstrations and music. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
Drummers play at the annual Kwanzaa festival celebration at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg on 26 December 2017. The festival celebrates African traditions and heritage, and featured foods, clothing for sale, as well as cultural demonstrations and music. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
Drummers play at the annual Kwanzaa festival celebration at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg on 26 December 2017. The festival celebrates African traditions and heritage, and featured foods, clothing for sale, as well as cultural demonstrations and music. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
A stall owner prepares food at the annual Kwanzaa festival celebration at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg on 26 December 2017. The festival celebrates African traditions and heritage, and featured foods, clothing for sale, as well as cultural demonstrations and music. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.