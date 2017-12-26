10,000 nabbed in Western Cape province since Dec 15

More than 10,000 people were been arrested during festive season operations in the Western Cape province of South Africa from December 15 to date, police said on Tuesday.

“During the festive season Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen KE Jula deployed additional resources to increase visibility in order to address challenges associated with this busy period,” police said in a statement.

According to the statement, 538 vehicle check points as well as 116 roadblocks were held.

The various policing operations saw 158 kilograms of marijuana, locally known as dagga, and five kilograms of methamphetamine (or tik as it’s more commonly known in South Africa) seized by officers, which included 300 newly trained constables.

A further 1,246 marijuana plants were confiscated, while 87 firearms and 1,107 rounds of ammunition were seized.

A total of 33 stolen vehicles and 103 stolen mobile phones were recovered, and R293,522 in cash was confiscated.

Liquor and alcohol abuse remained a problem, said police.

“The abuse of liquor is always a concern to the Provincial SAPS Management and during this period 1, 552 licensed liquor premises were visited and 18, 773.9 litres of liquor was confiscated, 158 unlicensed liquor premises closed down and traders charged.”

Provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula thanked officers, metro police, law enforcement officers, City of Cape Town traffic officers, provincial traffic officials, private security companies and neighbourhood watches “who assisted to keep crime levels down in the Western Cape”.