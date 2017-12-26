‘Safer Festive Season’ operations net 169 in NW province

A total of 169 people were arrested during the “Safer Festive Season” operations in South Africa’s North West province, police said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the operations were conducted in all seven policing clusters in the province between December 22 and December 26.

“The suspects were nabbed for various offences at all the seven policing clusters in the province. They include 10 contact crimes [murder, attempted murder, rape, assault], 13 for driving under the influence of alcohol, two for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and 13 for drug related crimes,” Funani said.

“The police also managed during the multi-disciplinary operations, to issue 94 fines for liquor related offences including drinking in public and illegal dealing in liquor. A total of 492,865 millilitres of liquor including concoctions were confiscated.”

She said a total of 154 road traffic related fines were also issued to motorists.