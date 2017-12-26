 
South Africa 26.12.2017 05:14 pm

Zuma saddened by legendary musician Robbie Malinga’s death

ANA
Robbie Malinga. Picture: Tshilamulela Thabelo Iven on Facebook

Malinga, 47, has died on Christmas day, after suffering from anaemia.

President Jacob Zuma joined other South Africans on Tuesday in paying tribute to the late singer, songwriter and producer, Robbie Malinga.
 
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a talented artist. This is indeed a huge loss for South Africa and the music industry as a whole. We are with his family in thoughts and prayers during this trying period. May his soul rest in peace,” Zuma said.
 
The Presidency said “Mr Malinga’s rise to fame coincided with the increasing popularity of kwaito music in the 1990’s. He played a role in shaping the genre”.
 
– African News Agency (ANA)
