Man shot dead in Mmabatho garage robbery

A man was shot dead during a robbery at a filling station in Mmabatho on Tuesday, North West police said.

“It is alleged that four unknown armed suspects entered the filling station’s convenience shop at about 04:30, demanded money and cell phones from the employees. The suspects allegedly used explosives to blow the safe and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Upon leaving the shop after taking the money, the suspects allegedly shot a 34-year-old employee who died on the scene,” said Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

She said the four fled the scene in a vehicle but abandoned it when they realised the police were after them. They fled on foot and managed to evade arrest.

“The police managed to recover the money that was taken during the robbery. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle that the suspects utilised was reported stolen at Letlhabile, near Brits in August 2017,” Funani said.

– African News Agency (ANA)