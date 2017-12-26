Zuma to host Xmas party for senior citizens

South African President Jacob Zuma will this week host his annual 16th senior citizens’ Christmas party in his hometown of Nkandla, in KwaZulu Natal province, the Presidency said on Tuesday.

The event will be held on Wednesday.

“The President will host more than 5,000 senior citizens from Nkandla and surrounding areas as well as parts of KwaZulu-Natal including Ladysmith in the Midlands and Port Shepstone in the south coast in this annual event,” according to a statement issued to media.

“President Zuma will also have 97-year-old Mrs Esther Khumalo as special guest at the ceremony. Gogo Khumalo is the mother of the late popular Radio Ukhozi FM announcer Mr Reggie Khumalo who hosted the agriculture programme Ezolimo providing information to subsistence and emerging farmers. He was also renowned for his knowledge of Zulu culture and clan names (izithakazelo) for which he became an authority.”

The Presidency said Gogo Khumalo has “expressed a wish to meet Zuma”.

At the event, Zuma will also hand out Christmas gifts, while a variety of music artists will entertain the senior citizens.

