Stolen vehicle returned to owner in ECape

A stolen vehicle was returned to its rightful owner after the King William’s Town Flying Squad caught and arrested the suspect, 10km from Komga, Eastern Cape police said.

Spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said they received a complaint of theft of a motor vehicle at Macleantown area on Monday.

“The flying squad vehicles with the assistance from the K9 Unit and Provincial Traffic Officials responded to the complaint and spotted the vehicle, the vehicle was chased and was found 10km from Komga with the suspect,” Mawisa said.

“He was immediately arrested and charged for theft of motor vehicle.”

Mawisa said the vehicle was taken from the suspect and given to the lawful owner. The man is expected to appear in court soon.

– African News Agency (ANA)

