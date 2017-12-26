Boxing legend Willie Toweel dies – report

SuperSport reported that the South African boxing legend, died at his home on Monday night. No further details were immediately available.

Born in Benoni, Gauteng on April 6, 1934, Toweel was trained by his father “Papa Mike” and developed into an amateur and won the South African junior and senior titles and a bronze medal at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki. It was reported that he lost only five fights as an amateur, SuperSport reported.

According to the report, in his professional debut, in Johannesburg in May 1953, he beat Jackie O’Connor on points over four rounds.

Toweel went to New York to become the first South African to top a bill at Madison Square Garden on November 20, 1959, to fight American boxer Lenny Matthews. Toweel won on points.

He retired at the age of 27, with a record of 46-6-2, including 23 wins inside the distance, according to the report.

– African News Agency (ANA)

