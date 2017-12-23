Car overturns along N12 at Putfontein off-ramp, killing 2, injuring 3

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said at about 4.20 am paramedics found two people inside the vehicle. One of the people inside the vehicle had succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene. Three others were found to have sustained “minor to moderate injuries”.

Paramedics found another man lying some metres away from the vehicle. “Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared dead on the scene,” said Van Huyssteen, adding that the injured were taken to hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene and are investigating the cause of the fatal crash..

– African News Agency (ANA)