ANC wants centres of power ‘managed’ to avoid Mbeki recall scenario

The African National Congress (ANC) wants the two centres of power efficiently “managed” to avoid tensions and similar situations that led to the recall of former president Thabo Mbeki, South Africa’s ruling party said on Wednesday.

Fikile Mbalula briefed journalists on the outcome of the party’s Organisational Renewal Commission. The two centres of power referred to are the government arm and the governing party.

“Management means you handle things properly…do things in an organised way, there should not be tensions such as the recall of [former president] Thabo Mbeki. Remember Polokwane [2007 conference]? ..we were exactly where we are today where the president was president of the country only and no longer of the ANC,” Mbalula told journalists.

Mbeki was removed by the party’s highest decision making body, the national executive committee in 2008 following former ANC president Jacob Zuma’s victory at the Polokwane 2007 conference. He then resigned as tensions between him and supporters of Zuma continued. He was accused of using state apparatus to discredit and undermine Zuma.

On measures to strengthen and grow the ANC, Mbalula said delegates agreed that two membership categories be established, that of supporters and members. A portion of the party membership fee be shared with branches. Branches should be visible and active in communities, he added.

“The commission want branches to be involved in community activities. Modern, technologically advanced membership management systems should be implemented , and allow electronic membership renewal.”

The commission further wants its NEC to discuss the proposal that members vote directly for them. The matter would be under discussions leading to the national general council.

Other proposals include that those wishing to contest for ANC leadership declare their financial interests and source of funding used in campaigning, support its leagues, especially the women’s league in ensuring gender equity, more so in the party’s top six leadership.

“The question of gender equity applies across, so that that job is not only left to the ANCWL [ANC Women’s League] to deal with,” said Mbalula.

Regarding the ANC integrity commission seen as a “toothless dog” for not enforcing its decisions, the commission wants the body to be given more cloud and its decisions be binding and final.

The ANC integrity commission is tasked with dealing with members bringing the party into disrepute,

– African News Agency (ANA)