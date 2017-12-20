Zimbabwe president Mnangagwa to meet Zuma

South African President Jacob Zuma is expected to meet newly appointed Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu residence in Pretoria.

Mnangagwa is on his first working visit to South Africa since his inauguration on 24 November 2017.

“During the courtesy call, the two Heads of State will share perspectives on various issues of mutual importance, such as, regional, continental and international developments,” the South African Presidency said in a statement.

“South Africa and Zimbabwe enjoy cordial bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and political bonds that date back to the era of the liberation struggle,”the Presidency said.

“The significance of these diplomatic relations are marked by the annual convening of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) signed in 2015 and co-chaired by the two Heads of State. The previous session of the BNC was held in South Africa on 3 October 2017. The two countries have signed over 40 Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements as such, the scope of cooperation is vast covering several fields including security, energy, agriculture, mining, infrastructure development, trade, transport and arts and culture.”

According to the statement, trade between the two countries has seen exponential growth over the years with Zimbabwe being one of South Africa’s top five trading partners in the region and the continent. South African exports to Zimbabwe in 2016 were worth R29.3 billion.

– African News Agency (ANA)

