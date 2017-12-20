Five Ethiopians die in North West car crash

Five Ethiopian nationals travelling in Polo VW from Delareyville to Vryburg in the North West died when their car collided with a Land Cruiser along the N14, the department of community safety and transport management said on Wednesday.

The Land Cruiser caught alight after the fatal collision, which happened on Saturday, 16 December.

“Four occupants in the Polo died instantly at the accident scene and the fifth one died on Sunday at the Joe Morolong Hospital at Vryburg,” said the department in a statement.

The deceased, all foreign nationals from Ethiopia, were aged between 31 and 54. Three occupants of the Land Cruiser, who are from Namibia sustained serious injuries. They have been hospitalised in Vryburg at the Joe Morolong Hospital.

“A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by the police,” said the department.

The North West MEC for the community safety and transport management department, Dr. Mpho Motlhabane, said he was saddened by the loss of lives and sends “his heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved families and their loved ones.

Yvonne Maqoboza, the department’s acting director communications services, said: “The Department also wishes them all the strength during this difficult time and a speedy recovery to those who sustained serious injuries. The Department urges road users to be cautious when overtaking, adhere to the speed limit and to be vigilant at all times.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

