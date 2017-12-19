 
54th ANC National Conference 19.12.2017 11:25 pm

‘ANC NEC list of candidates’ hits social media

Citizen Reporter
ANC delegates celebrate during the nominations at the ANC's 54th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on 17 December 2017. The ANC gathers to elect new leadership, including a new party president for which Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are the candidates. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Voting by over 4000 ANC delegates is currently taking place at the Nasrec expo centre in Johannesburg.

A list of ANC officials who are thought to be the preferred list of candidates for the ANC’s National Executive Committee is circulating on social media.

Delegates are only making their votes now at the elective conference which has already selected the top six. Results are expected to be made known by tomorrow.

The list below

 

‘Missing’ 68 votes belong to Vhembe delegates, Mathabatha says

