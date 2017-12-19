 
South Africa 19.12.2017

Steinhoff appoints execs to steady company as it grapples with corruption scandal






Heather Sonn has been appointed as acting chair of retail group Steinhoff.

Retail group Steinhoff said on Tuesday it had appointed Heather Sonn as acting chair of the company following Christo Wiese’s resignation amid an accounting scandal.

The company said Sonn was also a member of the independent committee of the supervisory board – including Dr. Johan van Zyl and Dr. Steve Booysen – charged with providing stable leadership and oversight to Steinhoff during this period.

The global retailer is structured according to the Dutch governance convention of a supervisory board of non-executive directors and a management board comprising executive directors.

Steinhoff said Daniel Maree van der Merwe, formerly chief operating officer, had been appointed acting CEO of the group, and Alexandre Nodale, his deputy.

Steinhoff said last Friday Wiese, its chairman and major shareholder, had stepped down in the wake of revelations of accounting irregularities which saw its chief executive Markus Jooste quit and its shares lose more than 80 percent of their value.

– African News Agency (ANA)

