Modise case vet contravened veterinary council rules

The veterinarian who assisted the National Council of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) in their investigation on Thandi Modise’s farm in the North West, had his appeal to overturn his suspension dismissed in the South Gauteng High Court.

Sameera Abbas was suspended by the SA Veterinary Council’s (SAVC) following his refusal to hand over evidence and reports relating to the criminal charges laid against Modise, the chairperson of the national council of provinces.

The independent disciplinary committee found Abbas guilty on two charges of contravening the SAVC rules. His licence to practice was suspended for six months, the suspension itself being suspended for two years.

Abbas took his own photographs at the farm Modderfontein near Potchefstroom after the NSPCAs had gained entrance under a court order in July last year.

Police and NSPCA inspectors found more than 100 dead animals, including sheep, geese, goats and ducks, on her farm.

In a statement, the NSPCA said are still taken aback by the decision made by Abbas to refuse the submission of his evidence and reports in order to acquire justice for the animals that were subjected to extreme suffering.

In July 2014, it was found that animals were starving on a farm owned Modise.

In 2015, the NSPCA laid a complaint against Abbas with the SAVC for unprofessional conduct in terms of the SAVC rules.

– African News Agency (ANA)

