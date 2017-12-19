Prasa lifts suspension of train drivers and metro guards

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said on Tuesday the suspension of train drivers and metro guards of the United National Transport Union (UNTU) who refused to work under unsafe working conditions had been lifted with immediate effect.

The Rail Agency said that an agreement was made that no disciplinary steps would be taken against the workers.

“Prasa’s newly appointed Acting Chief Group Executive Officer Cromet Molepo also engaged UNTU in a discussion on the way forward to stabilize the passenger rail service in the Western Cape. These discussions will continue Thursday 21 December in Johannesburg,” Prasa said in a statement.

General Secretary of UNTU, Steve Harris said in the light of the turn of events and Prasa’s co-operation with UNTU’s demand, the Union would not go ahead with a strike at the passenger rail agency yet.

UNTU declared a dispute after Prasa suspended several train drivers and metro guards who refused to work on the notoriously dangerous Central Line between Khayelitsha and Cape Town, but availed themselves for service on other routes.

– African News Agency (ANA)