South Africa 16.12.2017 08:56 pm

Motorcyclist seriously injured after falling from mountain in Limpopo, airlifted to hospital

ANA
File image

An off-road motorcyclist was seriously injured when he fell about 30 metres down a mountain in the Tzaneen area in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon and was airlifted to hospital, paramedics said.

ER24, the South African Police Service (SAPS) search and rescue team, and the Metro rescue team were called to the scene by members of the off-road rescue unit, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“It is believed that the man and his friend were riding motorbikes on the mountain when he fell from a height. After some time, ER24 paramedics got to the man and found him to have sustained serious injuries. When they finally got him to level ground, he was airlifted by a South African Air Force helicopter to Mediclinic Tzaneen for further medical care.”

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

