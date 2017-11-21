VIDEO: Zimbabweans celebrate Mugabe’s resignation in SA

Hillbrow

North West

Zimbabweans across South Africa were in a celebratory mood following the resignation on Tuesday of their long serving President Robert Mugabe, hailing it as the beginning of a promising future for their country.

“The optimistic mood sweeping across Zimbabwe right now speaks of a people who are now looking forward to a more promising future,” said Zimbabwean journalist Farirayi Kahwemba, speaking to African News Agency from Rustenburg.

“The logical conclusion of whatever road map to follow must be a free and fair elections,” he said.

Farirayi had been critical of the leadership in his country. Each time a new mayor was elected in municipalities in South Africa’s North West province, he would jokingly tell journalists that “at least there is a new mayor, in my country for over 30 years we had one man, Mugabe as president. In Rustenburg there has been seven mayors, in Zimbabwe since 1980 one man Mugabe rules”.

Mugabe, 93, tendered his resignation on Tuesday, shortly after the Zimbabwean Parliament began an impeachment process to end his 37 year rule..

Celebrations were expected to continued deep into the night in Rustenburg’s streets as Zimbabweans celebrate the fall of Mugabe.

Cars hooted in the streets while flying Zimbabwe’s flag and other whistled and dance in celebration. They describe the resignation as the dawn of freedom for Zimbabweans.

Mugabe resignation sparks Pretoria street celebrations

Wild street celebrations erupted in Sunnyside, Pretoria, on Tuesday night as news of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s resignation filtered to thousands of Zimbabwean immigrants based in neighbouring South Africa.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were quickly dispatched to the scene, but they only stood by monitoring as the excited crowd blocked off Cilliers Street, where it joins Robert Sobukwe Street.

“The dictator is as good as dead now. Finally we are free people. Thank you Lord. I thought this day would never come in our lifetime. I’m so excited,” said one Zimbabwean woman at the celebrations who only identified herself as Melody.

Her two friends joined in unison: “The dictator is gone! The dictator is finally gone!”

Several cars driven by Zimbabwean nationals were brought to Cilliers Street, some with mounted sound systems.

Leeroy Gwara said he felt “blessed” to have seen the end of the 37-year Mugabe rule.

“This is the real independence we are celebrating now. When I was born, I was told that there has been independence celebrations in 1980. I never experienced or felt it. Now this is the real thing. Mugabe’s had colonised is for a whole 37 years, that’s just too much,” he said.

“Our Independence Day will now be celebrated on November 21. We would like to congratulate General Constantino Chiwenga – the rightful leader of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. He has delivered freedom to the people of Zimbabwe.”

School teacher, Isabel Mtungwa said the hopes of many young Zimbabweans had been already destroyed.

“I personally think the damage is done already. If you look at the ages of young people here, they should have been in Zimbabwe, studying. Now they have been forced into labour in South Africa to fend for their families back in Zimbabwe. My heart bleeds for this generation destroyed by evil Robert Mugabe,” she said.

Before 10pm, more Zimbabweans were still arriving on the scene. The SAPS and the Tshwane Metro Police maintained a strong presence, but did not interfere with the celebrations.

