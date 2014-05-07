 
South Africa 7.5.2014 01:03 pm

ANC “not helping young men to be men”

Emelia Motsai
Lonmin worker Makhandlela Dlomo speaks to The Citizen in Renamile Town Hall, Marikana, North West, 7 May 2014, before casting his vote. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The ANC led government has made it impossible for young men to be men and take care of their women.

Katlego Matubatuba, 26, said this right after he cast his vote at the Thusanang voting station in Marikana. He said he was tired of a party that did not care about young people.

“How do I entice a woman, I do not have the proper fundamental elements needed for me to be considered a man. I do not have a car or a house and I earn R5500,” said Matubatuba

Matubabtuba said He is ventilation assistance, at Lonmin for four years. He took over his father’s job when his father retired in 2010. He said his economic problems were due to the ANC’s failure to nationalise mines and ensure that the wealth of the mines goes to the people. So he voted for a party that would help him, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

He said he did not have a family because he could not afford it but his friend did and he was struggling.

His friend, Ayanda Bavuma 26, wants to be a FomulaOne driver or a sound engineer but for now those dreams must take a back seat.  “I have a wife and two kids,” said Bavuma.

Bavuma works as a general worker at one of Lonmin’s mines and lives with his parents and family in a three bedroom house owed by the mine. He joined Lonmin in the same year as Matubatuba and he too was a replacement for his retiring father.

“I will vote for the EFF, they care for us, they see our struggle,” said Bavuma. He said he did not expect EFF to win but it would win future elections because his “children would become EFF members so the party would grow”.

