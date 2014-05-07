‘Show ANC who is boss’

He said Zuma loved his cattle more than he loved people.

“They (ANC leaders) thought they were untouchable, but the time has come for you to show them who is the boss.

“When you go to the voting station, you will come across Jacob Zuma … you must address him as grandfather [and say] I’m here to show you who is boss,” Malema said to resounding applause from the crowd.

He also took a swipe at ANC leaders like Cyril Ramaphosa, saying they were benefiting from gold and platinum mines.

“That is why government is failing to do or say anything about the current strike.

“In 2012, Zuma came here to the koppie where people were killed, but he ignored you while you were crying and mourning and chose to speak to the mine bosses before he went back to Pretoria.

“He does not care about you,” Malema claimed.

He promised the residents of Marikana better, more spacious houses if they voted the EFF into power.

“You must stop celebrating RDP houses, because they are nothing but modern shacks,” he said.

Malema got a hero’s welcome from the residents, who were mostly striking mineworkers affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

Most of the mineworkers who spoke to The Citizen said they wanted the now more than 100-days-long platinum strike to end.

But others said they were prepared to continue striking, even for months longer, until the platinum producers accede to their R12 500 monthly basic salary demand.

Mineworker Nyembezi Biko, a father of seven children, said though he wanted the strike to end he would stand by the union’s demand for workers to be paid basic salaries of R12 500.

“If the companies don’t pay us what we want, then I don’t mind striking until our demands are met,” he said.

Biko said that from his monthly wage of R6 000, he sends R4 000 home to his wife and children in the Eastern Cape, and with what is left must buy himself food and pay rent.

He said he would no longer vote for the ANC.

“The ANC has failed us people who voted them into power for the past 20 years, and therefore I have made a decision that I will be voting for change,” he said.

Other residents echoed Biko’s sentiments, saying they would vote for the EFF.

“I don’t have a job or even a house of my own … thanks to the empty promises made by the ANC, and therefore the time has now come for me to vote for another party and I will vote for the Economic Freedom Fighters,” Luyanda Somkoko said.