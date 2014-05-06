 
South Africa 6.5.2014

Former president Thabo Mbeki makes his mark

FILE PICTURE: Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former president Thabo Mbeki cast his vote in South Africa’s fifth post-apartheid elections at his home in Killarney, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

He thanked the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) for allowing South Africans who are unable to vote at their voting station on election day, to cast a special vote in the national and provincial elections.

“I am going to Nigeria this afternoon for the World Economic Forum meeting, and I am glad that the IEC allowed us to vote in the elections,” Mbeki said.

He said the election featured political parties unknown to him.

“There is a very long list of parties in this year’s election, some of the parties I have never heard of,” Mbeki said.

IEC officials explained the voting procedure to Mbeki before handing him the stamped ballot paper and an envelope.

He took the stamped ballot paper and went inside the house to make his mark.

– Sapa

