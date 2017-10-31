Stellenbosch father murdered, son stabbed after fighting off robbers

A Stellenbosch man has been murdered and his son stabbed after trying to fight off robbers in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, the incident occurred at about 3am after robbers entered the house in Brandwacht, Stellenbosch.

“The victim and his wife were sleeping when two unknown suspects entered and attacked him with a knife,” Rwexana said.

The 43-year-old man died while his 14-year-old son was taken to a Stellenbosch hospital after being stabbed in the face.

Rwexana said the circumstances surrounding the case were under investigation and that no arrests had been made.

“Cases of murder and house robbery were opened for investigation by Stellenbosch police,” Rwexana added.