Miner beaten up in Rustenburg

Brigadier Thulani Ngubane said a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested at their homes in Mfidikwe on Friday, on charges of assault with intention to cause serious bodily harm.

He said a non-striking mine employee was allegedly attacked by people who were wearing Association of Mine Workers and Construction Union (Amcu) T-shirt at Mfidikwe on Tuesday afternoon.

“According to the information, the complainant, who is employed at Aquarius, was about to enter his residential place after work when a vehicle stopped next to his house and its occupants alighted and attacked him.

“The suspects allegedly accused the victim of going to work while they are on strike. They reportedly attacked and stabbed him with a knife in the thigh.”

He said the 36-year-old man was admitted to hospital.

“Five other suspects are still at large. The suspects are due to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court facing charges of assault with intention to cause serious bodily harm,” Ngubane said.

Amcu members at Anglo American Platinum, Lonmin and Impala went on strike on January 23 demanding a R12,500 basic salary per month.

