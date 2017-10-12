Blydeville teenager was shot between the eyes, NW court hears

A North West teenager killed during protests in Blydeville was shot between the eyes, the Lichtenburg Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

State witness and investigating officer Captain Ratati Monyai was testifying in the bail application of Jaco du Plooy, who has been accused of killing 15-year-old Spencer Tshukudu and injuring two others.

“On the day, 2017 October 10, four individuals were at the intersection of the Sannieshof and Thabo Mbeki roads, diverting as there was riot down the road, they were helping motorists to avoid the riot and directed them to alternative roads.

“The three included councillor Motlhamme of Boikhutso, the deceased and two others. A white bakkie came, they indicated to the driver to turn back as the road was blocked about 700 metres away. The driver got out of the bakkie and fired shots into them. The deceased was hit between the eyes,” Monyai told the court.

He said there had been no protest at the intersection, and that it was in fact taking place about 700 metres down the road.

“The accused was under no threats, if he was under attack, his vehicle could have been damaged as well as councillor Motlhamme’s car.”

He testified that Du Plooy’s life would be in danger if he was released on bail. Furthermore, if Du Plooy were to be granted bail it would trigger public unrest.

“Already a farmer in Rietfontein area had contacted me about threats he was receiving, people wanted to attack him because the accused is from that area. The only place the accused will be safe is in custody,” he told the court.

He added Du Plooy’s wife had fled their rented farm for security reasons and was staying in town with friends.

Du Plooy has claimed that he was attacked and was defending himself and his employees.

“We were in great danger. My employees jumped out and ran for their lives, I fired several shots in defence,” he said in an affidavit read out by his lawyer Peet du Plessis.

Du Plooy said he had no property in his name, is a businessman in the construction sector, rented a farm in Rietfontein about 10km from Lichtenburg, and was married with four children and was the sole provider for the family.

He said he was not a flight risk, as his family and financial interests were in South Africa.

Prosecutor Rebaone Mokgosi told the court that Du Plooy should not be granted bail as the community was outraged following the death of Tshukudu.

Mokgosi said the community in Coligny had gone on a rampage torching innocent people’s houses after two men accused of killing teenager Matlhomola Mosweu were released on bail.

Outside the court, residents of Blydeville protested and called on the court not to grant Du Plooy bail.

They ran down Nelson Mandela Drive heading to Blydeville after they heard that the case was postponed to October 19 and Du Plooy was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Motlhopa Diale was expected to make a ruling on the bail application on October 19.