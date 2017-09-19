State in Momberg case says she must be convicted on all charges

Vicki Momberg, whose racist rant at black police officers was caught on camera and who is charged with with crimen iniuria, was aware of her actions and should be convicted on all the charges against her, the Randburg Magistrate’s Court heard on Tuesday.

In February, 48-year-old Momberg was caught on camera calling a police officer the K-word while he was assisting her following an alleged smash-and-grab incident in North Riding, Johannesburg.

At her previous appearance, the State said Momberg was seen on the video using the K-word 48 times. She is facing four charges of crimen iniuria.

While concluding his heads of argument, Prosecutor Yusuf Baba told the court that Momberg knew what she was doing, acted rationally and should be convicted of all charges.

Baba told the court that racism deserved harsh treatment from the courts.

“The court should look at all the vulgar utterances to the victims.”

Baba said that the court had to consider that Momberg remembered that someone approached her, was able to drive as well as to call her parents and friends and landmarks she passed before meeting and assaulting the police officers and 10111 operators.

“That’s not a person who’s confused and can differentiate between a “black person” to a “k****r — does that show a person who had lost control of her thinking ability?”

In the video that went viral, Momberg said she was not prepared to be assisted by a k****r because she had been smash and grabbed by a k****r.

Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan postponed the matter to September 26, for the defence to deliver their arguments. The defence earlier told the court that they no longer want to represent Momberg.

Earlier, the defence’s application to withdraw their services was denied. Raghoonandan told Momberg to work with her council as they only had a week to have their arguments ready.