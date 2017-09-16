Alleged house robber wounded, two others arrested after shootout with police

A suspected house robber was wounded and arrested along with two accomplices in a shootout with police, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

Gingindlovu police conducting a roadblock between Eshowe and Gingindlovu in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday were alerted about a BMW car stolen during a house robbery in the Utrecht area, Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

The car was stopped when it approached the roadblock and the three occupants jumped out and attempted to flee the scene, he said.

“One of them allegedly fired shots to the members and the members retaliated and returned fire, wounding him [in] his leg. All three suspects were arrested and the injured suspect was taken to hospital for treatment under police guard.”

Four unlicensed firearms were recovered from the suspects. The car was positively identified as a stolen vehicle and some of the stolen property from the house robbery was also recovered.

The 80-year-old robbery victim was at home around midday when he noticed the suspects entering his house. They pointed firearms at him and he was then tied up. The suspects demanded cash and other valuable items and fled the scene in the victim’s car after robbing him of cash, jewelry, and cellphones.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 32, were charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They would appear in the Mthunzini Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Zwane said.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Bheki Langa praised the officers for the quick arrests and the recovery of the stolen car and goods.

The arrested suspects would be profiled to establish whether they were wanted for other similar cases in the province. The recovered firearms would also be sent for ballistic tests to establish whether they had been used in any other crimes, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)