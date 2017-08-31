 
South Africa 31.8.2017 10:14 am

Zuma receives higher education report from Heher Commission

ANA
President Jacob Zuma is seen outside the Rietgat Police Station where he briefly addressed media, 28 February 2017, Soshanguve, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The president says he will study the report and its recommendations, and will make it public in due course.

President Jacob Zuma has received the final report of the Heher Commission on the feasibility of free higher education and would make it public in due course, his office said on Thursday.

“The Chairperson of the Commission, Judge Jonathan Heher, presented the report to the President at his Genadendal residence in Cape Town,” the presidency said.

“President Zuma will study the report and its recommendations as well as make it available to the public in due course.”

Zuma established the commission in January 2016 after university students protests against planned increases shut down several campuses and delayed examinations.

The commission was initially expected to finalise its work within eight months, but this was extended to the end of June this year.

– African News Agency (ANA)

