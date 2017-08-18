Ten injured after Metrorail train derails near Bellville station

Emergency services provider ER24 said that at about 8.15am, paramedics from ER24, Metro EMS and Rescue Services, police, as well as other services, arrived on the scene.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said: “Five passengers were found near the platform and another five were found on the far side of the tracks. Upon assessment, paramedics found that they sustained scrapes and bruises while one person sustained a moderate injury to her knee.”

The injured were transported to Karl Bremer and Tygerberg hospitals for further care.

The accident caused major disruptions on the Northern line and Metrorail were working to clear the scene in time for the peak hour afternoon traffic.

The exact circumstances of the accident was not immediately clear, but local railway authorities were investigating.