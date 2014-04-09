 
South Africa 9.4.2014

Kite surfer dies in Port Alfred

Image courtesy stock.xchnge

A 66-year-old man has died after collapsing while kite-surfing at Eastern Beach in Port Alfred, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Wednesday.

“The man had reportedly collapsed unconscious, suspected to be from unknown medical causes, while kite-surfing with his son and fellow kite-boarders…” spokesman Craig Lambinon said.

It happened around 5pm on Tuesday.

“He was brought to shore breathless and pulseless and CPR had immediately been commenced on the beach…”

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on the man by bystanders before the NSRI arrived.

“On arrival on-scene our NSRI Port Alfred medics continued with the CPR efforts and our local multi-security control room were instrumental in summoning additional emergency medical support to respond to the scene,” said Lambinon.

He was taken to hospital and extensive CPR efforts continued but he died.

Sapa

