Dewani wants to clear his name

“Shrien remains committed to proving his innocence in a court of law and uncovering the truth behind his wife’s murder,” they said in a statement.

“We look forward to his health improving, his name being cleared, and there being an end to this legal trauma for all involved.”

The Dewani family said it recognised the widespread public interest in the case but believed the appropriate place for a resolution was in a court of law.

They said the extradition process had led to a number of assurances being given by South African authorities in relation to his continued hospital treatment.

“We are grateful to the South African authorities for these assurances.

“Shrien’s family and his legal team have every confidence in the South African judicial system.”

The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday postponed Dewani’s case to May 12.

Dewani claimed he and his wife were kidnapped at gunpoint as they drove through Gugulethu in Cape Town in a taxi in November 2010.

The couple had been on honeymoon in the country. He was released unharmed, but his wife’s body was found in the abandoned car the next day. She had been shot dead.

Xolile Mngeni was convicted of the murder and jailed for life. Prosecutors allege Dewani hired him to kill his wife. Two other alleged accomplices are also already serving jail terms in connection with the crime. Dewani has denied any part in the murder.

– Sapa