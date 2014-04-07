Alleged bogus doctor in court

Magistrate Joe Magele scheduled Heinson Angie Muchang’s bail application for April 17.

Prosecutor Andy Hess told the court the State would oppose Muchang’s bail application, and the case would be transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Bellville.

Muchang, 35, from Cameroon, would make his first appearance in the Commercial Crime Court on May 2, she said.

He was arrested in February and faces six charges, including fraud, forgery and violating the Health Professionals Act.

Inquest proceedings were underway before magistrate Ingrid Arntsen to determine whether Muchang was responsible for the death of a patient, Cape Town lawyer Mark Preston.

The charge sheet does not give any details about the circumstance in which Preston died.

On the fraud charge, Muchang was alleged to have falsely informed the Health Professionals Council (HPC), formerly the Medical and Dental Council, that he was Dr Francis Michael Akpan and qualified to practise as a medical doctor.

Hess alleged he presented the HPC with a forged document in the name of Dr Akpan.

Muchang was also charged with violating the Refugees Act, relating to his presence in South Africa.

