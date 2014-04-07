 
menu
South Africa 7.4.2014 04:15 pm

Alleged bogus doctor in court

Image courtesy Stock.xchnge

Image courtesy Stock.xchnge

An man accused of practising as a bogus doctor appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Magistrate Joe Magele scheduled Heinson Angie Muchang’s bail application for April 17.

Prosecutor Andy Hess told the court the State would oppose Muchang’s bail application, and the case would be transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Bellville.

Muchang, 35, from Cameroon, would make his first appearance in the Commercial Crime Court on May 2, she said.

He was arrested in February and faces six charges, including fraud, forgery and violating the Health Professionals Act.

Inquest proceedings were underway before magistrate Ingrid Arntsen to determine whether Muchang was responsible for the death of a patient, Cape Town lawyer Mark Preston.

The charge sheet does not give any details about the circumstance in which Preston died.

On the fraud charge, Muchang was alleged to have falsely informed the Health Professionals Council (HPC), formerly the Medical and Dental Council, that he was Dr Francis Michael Akpan and qualified to practise as a medical doctor.

Hess alleged he presented the HPC with a forged document in the name of Dr Akpan.

Muchang was also charged with violating the Refugees Act, relating to his presence in South Africa.

– Sapa

Related Stories
Man dies as bakkie rolls on N1 in Cape Town 22.7.2018
Cape Town residents urged not to dump car engines, stoves in sewers 22.7.2018
Sanco slams ‘deliberate’ arson attacks on metro train services 22.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.