Alberton may join other parts of Ekurhuleni in getting low-cost housing development

Following last week’s report that plans were in motion to address the housing dilemma in the Ekurhuleni area, which described plans for Integrated Residential Development Project in Daggafontein and low-cost housing in Boksburg, now it seems Alberton may also be getting a low-cost housing development.

In an advertorial published in The Citizen last Thursday, the City of Ekurhuleni said R8.9 million had been invested in different projects by the City, and it is hoped youngsters in the city would benefit.

According to a report by the Alberton Record, a development planner has applied to the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality for the amendment of Ekurhuleni Town Planning Scheme, 2014, by subdividing and rezoning the subdivided portions of the land situated on the corners of Swartkoppies and Lincoln Roads, opposite the Lemon Tree shopping centre.

“The proposal is to develop the property into ‘social housing’ as part of the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act number 16 of 2013,” said Alderman Bruna Haipel, councillor for Alberton.

“There have been many objections lodged by residents, and the proposal will have to go to tribunal,” she added.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, sent a WhatsApp message complaining about constant problems with water and power outages and how it damages her appliances. “They can’t even cope now and then they want to put up 400 houses!” she said.

Yet another resident, wishing not to be named, contacted the Alberton Record via email, and said: “This low-cost housing development is not good for the area. This will have a dire effect on every level. Crime will be out of control [even more so than now]; all the schools (Laerskool Randhart, Hoërskool Marais Viljoen, Alberview Primary, Alberton High) in the area will be flooded.

“The quality and safety of our area will be destroyed. With the online registration for Grade One and Grade Eight, preference will certainly be given to the occupants of the low-cost housing and our children will have to travel to other areas for education that is already very expensive. Traffic is already a nightmare – imagine the increase in traffic. Lastly the value of property will drop massively. We have to stop this.”

Earlier

Springs

Almost 15 511 subsidised Integrated Residential Development Project (IRDP) units will be available in Daggafontein, Springs, in Ekurhuleni, soon.

This is according to a report by the Springs Advertiser.

READ MORE: Home is where heart is

However, not everyone in Daggafontein is pleased at the new housing development.

According to the Springs Advertiser, Gavin Enslin from Daggafontein said the new development was planned to start soon on the open piece of land near Daggafontein and was of great concern to most residents in the area.

“Most of us thought it might be a residential development project and were wondering if we should be concerned about this. If this is the case then we would rather sell our houses before development officially starts,” he said.

Enslin is concerned their properties might be devalued by the planned low-cost housing project.

“It is not just Daggafontein residents but also Edelweiss homeowners that are affected,” he said.

According to him, heavy machinery started levelling the ground about two months ago.

Trucks are currently removing heaps of soil and grass, which Enslin believes is in the preparation of construction.

Enslin said it was quite a big area that stretched from the N17 highway next to Clydesdale Road right up to Vita Nova Centre in Daggafontein.

Ekurhuleni metro spokesperson Themba Gadebe said the Daggafontein IRDP constituted a mixed-use development, which comprises housing, industrial and commercial components.

The housing component of the development will cater for different categories of beneficiaries and include the various housing programmes and tenure options, namely full subsidy single residential units.

These units are known as Breaking New Ground (BNG units), Community Residential Units (CRU), social housing rental units and affordable housing (known as GAP housing).

“The project’s estimated yield is 15 511 housing opportunities,” said Gadebe.

The main objectives of the project are to deliver sustainable human settlements and smart cities aimed at providing residents and users with a comfortable and suitably appropriate quality of lifestyle.

Gadebe said the Gauteng department of human settlements has approved the project, appointed a developer known as Daggafontein DEVCA (Pty).

He said no construction had started. The stakeholders were still finalising the contractual and planning issues.

“IRDP comprising full subsidy BNG, CRU, social housing rental units and GAP housing,” said Gadebe.

Boksburg

Meanwhile, in Boksburg is also pitted to soon become a home for a new estate that is aimed at addressing the housing problem faced by the city’s low-income families and the emerging middle-class residents.

This is according to the Boksburg Advertiser , which reports the estate would comprise of 1 099 units, including flats to rent and homes to buy – all of which will be situated in a secure estate to be constructed next to the Cinderella Dam on Rondebult Road in Parkdene.

A private school, clubhouse with amphitheatre, parks, walkways and other recreational facilities will form part of the development.

Ward 32 councillor Marius de Vos gladly welcomed the development, saying it would be supplemental to the 22 000 homes the metro plans to build as part of the Leeuwpoort housing development in Parkdene, Reiger Park and Sunward Park. “The construction of a new school will obviously benefit the local residents, easing some of the pressure on the existing schools. “I think this development will, like the Leeuwpoort development, go a long way in addressing the housing difficulties faced by the city,” said de Vos.

The Urbika Urban Lifestyle Estate is a new development by Similan.

According to Similan marketing manager, Elsa Theron, the development will be divided into three different sections.

Civil works on site have already started.

Top structure building works will start at the beginning of August, with the first units being delivered during the first quarter of 2018.

Similan was in the news lately for receiving EDGE Certification from The Green Building Council South Africa for its development, Fourleaf Estate, in PE. It is the first-ever development in Africa to receive this certificate.

Urbika Lifestyle Estate is funded by the Housing Impact Fund of South Africa, within Old Mutual Alternative Investments.

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.