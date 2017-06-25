Muthambi strips her ‘cash-denying’ DG of powers – report

New Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi was reportedly not happy that her department’s director-general, Mashwahle Diphofa, allegedly disagreed with her directives to fund her imbizos.

She has reportedly stripped Diphofa of his powers and brought in her former communications department chief financial officer to improve the ease with which state funds get reallocated from her department.

The Sunday Times has reported Muthambi has also sidelined the department’s official chief financial officer, Masilo Makhura.

The opposition has described Muthambi’s practice of regularly funding imbizos as a shameless tactic to divert public funds to ANC electioneering events, which she became known for in her previous stint as communications minister.

The paper reports she has already spent R2 million on these events in her new portfolio.

When Diphofa allegedly told her she was abusing her budget and would run out of money by September, insiders told the paper she revoked his duties.

Ministerial spokesperson Nthambeleni Gabara confirmed that “delegations in the department are currently under review”, but said this was due primarily to amendments made to public service regulations that came into effect last year.

Gabara also defended the imbizos as a way of engaging “directly” with communities, which is apparently a national directive for government.