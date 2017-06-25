 
menu
South Africa 25.6.2017 12:26 pm

Muthambi strips her ‘cash-denying’ DG of powers – report

Citizen reporter
Faith Muthambi gives a keynote address at the Black Management Forum Women of Excellence gala dinner as part of Women’s Month commemoration in Limpopo. Picture: GCIS

Faith Muthambi gives a keynote address at the Black Management Forum Women of Excellence gala dinner as part of Women’s Month commemoration in Limpopo. Picture: GCIS

The new public service minister was reportedly not happy at being told departmental money shouldn’t be used on imbizos.

New Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi was reportedly not happy that her department’s director-general, Mashwahle Diphofa, allegedly disagreed with her directives to fund her imbizos.

She has reportedly stripped Diphofa of his powers and brought in her former communications department chief financial officer to improve the ease with which state funds get reallocated from her department.

The Sunday Times has reported Muthambi has also sidelined the department’s official chief financial officer, Masilo Makhura.

The opposition has described Muthambi’s practice of regularly funding imbizos as a shameless tactic to divert public funds to ANC electioneering events, which she became known for in her previous stint as communications minister.

The paper reports she has already spent R2 million on these events in her new portfolio.

When Diphofa allegedly told her she was abusing her budget and would run out of money by September, insiders told the paper she revoked his duties.

Ministerial spokesperson Nthambeleni Gabara confirmed that “delegations in the department are currently under review”, but said this was due primarily to amendments made to public service regulations that came into effect last year.

Gabara also defended the imbizos as a way of engaging “directly” with communities, which is apparently a national directive for government.

Related Stories
Muthambi embarks on working visit to China 20.11.2017
Muthambi, NSG obtain court interdict against former employee who embarked on smear campaign 30.10.2017
I’m a law-abiding attorney, not an imbizo-cheerleading queen, Muthambi protests 19.10.2017

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.