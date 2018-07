“It is alleged that three males driving a white Audi with registration number XYK841GP shot at the bus carrying tourists, forcing it to stop,” Sergeant Obakeng Mabaso said.

“The suspects then entered the bus and demanded to be given all cellphones and handbags. The suspects then fled the scene. No one was injured.”

The robbery took place between 1.30pm and 2pm on Thursday, she said.

Anyone with information on the robbery was urged to contact police.

– Sapa