ANC takes five wards in by-elections

Municipal by-elections were held in nine wards across five provinces on Wednesday. The Democratic Alliance retained four wards, as did the African National Congress, which also won a ward previously held by the Congress of the People.

In the Eastern Cape, the ANC retained Ward 56 of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality (Port Elizabeth), with its candidate Unathi Menemene winning with 2357 out of 2890 valid votes.

DA candidate Robert Wylde won Ward one of the same municipality with 3196 of the 3729 valid votes cast.

Ward four in the Buffalo City municipality [East London] was won by the DA’s Marion Mackley, who secured 3333 out of 3579 valid votes.

In the Free State, Ward 20 in the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality, Qwa-Qwa, was won by ANC candidate Dineo Semela with 1265 out of 1485 valid votes.

The DA’s Johannes Roos won Ward 13 in the Ngwathe municipality (Parys) with 1589 out of 1615 valid votes cast.

In Limpopo, Ward 10 of the Makhuduthamaga municipality (Ngwaritsi) Mamodupi Nkadimeng of the ANC won with 826 out of 1008 valid votes. The ward was previously held by a Cope councillor.

In Mpumalanga, Ward 15 of the Steve Tshwete municipality (Middelburg) was won by Trevor Langeveld of the DA with 1807 out of 1911 valid votes.

In the North West, Ward 15 of the Mahikeng municipality was won by the ANC’s Tironyane Makolomakwa with 880 of 1182 valid votes cast.

Ward 13 of the same municipality was uncontested and went to Kgomotso Comfort Seheri of the ANC.

Overall, 17,604 votes were cast, of which 1.16 percent or 205 were spoilt votes.

The by-elections were held because the positions became vacant when five councillors resigned and four died.

Four of the councillors who resigned were members of the DA and one was from Cope. All four of the councillors who died were ANC members, the IEC said in a statement on Tuesday.

– Sapa