Man drowns in Port Alfred farm dam

A farm worker has drowned in a farm dam near Port Alfred after apparently getting into difficulty in the water, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Saturday.

NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated soon after 3pm on Friday following reports of a drowning in progress at a farm dam east of Port Alfred, NSRI Port Alfred station commander Juan Pretorius said.

NSRI rescue swimmers responded and Multi Security Services, the SA Police Service, Eastern Cape government health emergency medical services (EMS) and EMS ambulance, and Gardmed ambulance services also responded, he said.

“On our arrival on the scene we deployed rescue swimmers into the dam to free dive search for a male, aged in his 30s, from the farm, who was missing in the dam after being witnessed disappearing under water.

“During a free dive search our NSRI rescue swimmers located and recovered the body of the man from the water and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts were commenced by NSRI medics and the CPR efforts were joined by paramedics, but after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted he has sadly been declared deceased by paramedics. Sincere condolences are conveyed to the family and the farm community,” Pretorius said.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

