Train crashes into car in Cape Town, two injured

Two people were injured on Tuesday when a train crashed into a car on Uxbridge Road in Lakeside, Cape Town, authorities said.

Richard Bosman of the City of Cape Town said: “At 13:35 this afternoon, we had an accident between a train and a motor vehicle at the Uxbridge Road level crossing, that is in the Lakseside area. We have two people, a male and a female, that are trapped in the vehicle.”

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics, metro services and fire services arrived on the scene and found the car lying on the tracks next to the train.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered a man and woman lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Both patients were found to be in a serious condition. Metro and fire services had to use specialised equipment to free both patients from the vehicle,” Meiring said.

“Once freed, paramedics treated both patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, metro services transported the patients to Victoria Provincial Hospital for further treatment. Fortunately, no one from the train sustained any injuries.”

He said that the cause of the crash was unknown and would be investigated by authorities who were on the scene.

– African News Agency (ANA)

ALSO READ:

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.