Man killed in Kempton Park crash

A 25-year-old man died when he crashed his bakkie into a tree alongside Jacobus Street in Ashton Manor, Kempton Park in Ukurhuleni in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Shortly after 1am, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the bakkie near the tree, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Upon assessment, they found that he had sustained fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene.”

The cause of the crash was not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)