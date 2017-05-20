 
menu
South Africa 20.5.2017 12:23 pm

Man killed in Kempton Park crash

ANA
Picture: ANA

Picture: ANA

He crashed his bakkie into a tree.

A 25-year-old man died when he crashed his bakkie into a tree alongside Jacobus Street in Ashton Manor, Kempton Park in Ukurhuleni in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Shortly after 1am, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the bakkie near the tree, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Upon assessment, they found that he had sustained fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene.”

The cause of the crash was not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Roodepoort scuba divers killed in horrific accident 23.7.2018
Pretoria North schoolboy injured in hit-and-run 23.7.2018
One dead, 14 injured in Malibongwe Drive pileup 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.