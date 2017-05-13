Get set for a cold weekend

Gauteng residents must expect cold weather conditions for the better part of today, the South African Weather Services warned yesterday.

Speaking to Saturday Citizen yesterday, forecaster Lebogang Mashile said both minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be in the cold category.

Minimums in Vereeniging are expected to drop to 3°C today and rise to only 11°C. In Johannesburg, residents can also expect extremely cold conditions in the early hours of the morning with minimums expected to drop to 7°C before peaking at only 11°C.

Tomorrow, a slight improvement is on the cards in terms of maximum temperatures which are expected to range between 15°C and 16°C.

Contrary to the warm and sometimes hot conditions normally experienced in the northern parts of the province, including Pretoria, cold conditions are also expected to be felt with minimum and maximum temperatures set to range between 9°C and 12°C.

“Residents in Limpopo can also expect a drop in temperatures with Polokwane expected to only peak at 14°C, while in Mpumalanga, very cold conditions will be experienced over the eastern Highveld where maximums will be below 10°C,” Mashile said.

In the North West province, cold conditions can be expected over the eastern parts, including Rustenburg and Potchefstroom. Similar conditions can be expected in the Free State’s Bethlehem area, with maximums set to be around the 10°C mark.

There is also a possibility of snowfalls in the south-western parts of the Cape, while temperatures over the Eastern Cape are expected to drop into the cold category as well.

“We also expect cold conditions in parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” said Mashile.

She said a bit of a recovery in temperatures is expected over the Western Cape today, including in the Northern Cape, with maximums increasing to the early 20s.

The cold weather comes with only a few weeks to go before the winter season officially kicks in at the end of this month.

