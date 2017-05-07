Ex Generations soapie star caught for alleged drunken driving

The Sunnyside police in the Tshwane Central Cluster continued their quest to create a safer environment when they arrested a 32-year old actor and radio personality for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the suspect was reportedly spotted driving a Jaguar without exercising due caution during the early hours of Friday morning at the corner of Nelson Mandela and Rissik Street in Sunnyside in Pretoria

“He was released on R1 000 bail and is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

According to information the actor has previously played a role in Generations.

“A further 59 suspects were caught in the Sunnyside, Silverton and Garsfontein areas over the weekend,” Mavimbela said.

He added that they are expected to face charges for offences ranging from assault, possession of dagga, shoplifting, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, to robbery.