Seventeen injured in taxi crash

Seventeen people were injured on Friday, when a taxi and car collided on the M1 Higginson Highway in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics arrived on the scene at around 1.30pm and found that a taxi and a car had collided in a rear end collision.

“Multiple patients were found to have sustained various injuries and immediately more ambulances were dispatched. Once all seventeen people had been stabilised on the scene they were transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required,” he said.

Jamieson said that the cause of the accident was not known and would be investigated.

– African News Agency (ANA)

