Cops working hard to trace Delft cash-in-transit killers, robbers, says deputy minister

Police are working hard to trace those responsible for the death of a security guard and wounding another during a cash-in-transit heist in Delft South in Cape Town, Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkhongi said on Sunday.

Mkhongi said he had “noted with dismay yet another daring heist by criminals in Delft, Cape Town, who shot and subdued security guards, firing at the police on sight, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money”.

However, police were working with “greater vigour and determination” and had already found the getaway car, a Fiat, not far from Delft. This was in line with the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) commitment to “continue to squeeze the space against criminals and soon there will be no room for them to manoeuvre their illicit activities”.

The ministry would like to “reassure the community of Delft that as the police we are searching every nook and cranny of this metro and province looking for these criminals and we will find them”, he said.

In line with the SAPS’s previous commitments, Delft was not going to “hold the highest [rung] of the criminal ladder in the country and be a haven for criminals”.

“We ask all community members to work with the police and provide every little information that may be useful in apprehending these criminals in the shortest possible time. It is our commitment to intensify police visibility in all critical areas such as malls, shopping complexes, and ATMs in order to minimise robberies and heists,” Mkhongi said.

On Saturday, Western Cape police said a security guard was shot dead and another wounded during a cash-in-transit robbery at a shop in Delft South at about 8am on Saturday morning.

“One security officer was fatally wounded and another one sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was admitted to hospital for treatment,” police said in a statement.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and were yet to be arrested. The getaway vehicle, an LDV, was found abandoned in Philippi, the statement said.

