Drunken taxi driver nabbed with 30 passengers on the N4

A 43-year-old ‘drunk’ taxi driver is set to appear in court on Tuesday after he was arrested on the N4 outside Pretoria while transporting 30 passengers in a 15-seater Toyota Quantum, Gauteng traffic police said.

Spokesperson Gauteng Traffic Police, Busaphi Nxumalo, said police arrested the driver on Sunday for overloading, and when they tested him for alcohol he was found to be above the limit of 0.24.

“He is charged with overloading and driving under intoxication,” Nxumalo said.

“He is detained at Brooklyn saps till he appears at court on Tuesday the 19th.”

As the Easter holiday period draws to an end, traffic authorities are concerned about the high number of motorists breaking traffic rules.

On Sunday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said 1,730 motorists were caught speeding while 354 received fines for overloading.

– African News Agency (ANA)