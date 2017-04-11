Tshwane metro police director knocked off bike and killed

Director of support and administration at the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Kris Jooste was knocked off his bicycle by a car and killed on the scene at 9.20am on Tuesday, April 11.

Executive Mayor Solly Msimanga said: “It is being alleged that he was cycling together with his child on separate bicycles.

“The were riding in a westerly direction on Soutpanberg Road, near Wren Street intersection, when both tried to cross the road and were hit by a vehicle.

“The driver of a Opel Corsa vehicle came from another lane of the road. The driver of the car could not stop on time and collided with the director’s bicycle,” Mgobozi said.

Mgobozi said unfortunately, the director passed on at the scene. The son got off without any injuries, he said.

“In the vehicle were four occupants all were taken to Muelmed Hospital.

“A case of capable homicide has been opened. Police are investigating.”

The mayor sent his condolences to Jooste’s family and said they had all been informed.