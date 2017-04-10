 
South Africa 10.4.2017 05:07 pm

Guptas’ military vehicle removed from their Saxonwold compound

Khanyisile Ngcobo and ANA
Saxonwold Drive in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, part of the massive Gupta family compound. The row of houses cost more than R52 million, and is in one of Johannesburg's most exclusive suburbs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Kevin Sutherland)

Saxonwold Drive in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, part of the massive Gupta family compound. The row of houses cost more than R52 million, and is in one of Johannesburg's most exclusive suburbs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Kevin Sutherland)

The family obtained the vehicle allegedly due to the belief that the police could no longer protect them from protesters.

Following concerns expressed over the presence of an armoured military vehicle outside the controversial Gupta family’s compound in Saxonwold, it was reported on Monday that the vehicle had been removed. 

The vehicle, which was seen parked outside the family’s compound last week, was obtained by the family to protect them from protesters after they no longer believed the police could offer them adequate protection. 

Twitter users posted images on Sunday evening showing the armoured vehicled being taken away at about 7pm on a flatbed truck.

It remains unclear why the vehicle was removed or where it was taken.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that the Democratic Alliance had expressed concern over the armoured truck stationed at Saxonwold.

The party said it would ask Minister in the Presidency and National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) chairperson Jeff Radebe to to seek confirmation on whether or not the Gupta family had permission to own the armoured military vehicle.

“It is illegal for ordinary citizens to own military technology, and it is therefore deeply concerning that this armoured vehicle is currently stationed at a private residence. The Gupta family lawyer Gert van der Merwe has confirmed that the armoured vehicle does indeed belong to the Guptas, and it is being used for ‘safety purposes’,” he said.

Media reports indicated that the vehicle was manufactured by Scipio Technologies, a Boksburg-based company in which the Gupta family owned a stake.

Scipio Technologies was apparently registered with the NCACC and was therefore permitted to manufacture vehicles for military use but was prohibited from selling them to private individuals.

– Additional reporting by African News Agency

DA demands answers from Jeff Radebe on Gupta’s alleged military vehicle

