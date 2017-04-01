Eastern Cape stepfather gets 17 years for rape

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced in the Willowvale Regional Magistrate’s Court to 17 years’ imprisonment for raping his 17-year-old stepdaughter, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

The man was sentenced on Thursday. The rape took place on June 5, 2016 at about 7pm at Rhamrha village in Willowvale, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

“It is alleged that the accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim who is his stepdaughter, gave the victim money to buy herself chips from a local shop.

“The accused went to the shop and found the victim with other children. He chased the other children away. He then dragged the victim to an unused hut where he raped her.

“The victim was later escorted home by a 26-year-old man. Butterworth family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit (FCS) [officers] arrested the accused,” Manatha said.

