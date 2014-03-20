Suspects arrested for Victory Park school shooting

Wood was shot three times during an armed robbery outside De La Salle College primary where he was waiting to fetch his daughter from the school.

Police spokesmen Luitenent Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement that Linden detectives received information three suspects and the vehicle they allegedly used, a white VW Golf, were in Katlehong, west of Johannesburg.

Mogale said the vehicle was impounded and the three suspects were arrested.

“The information led them to a house in Klippoortjie also, where another suspect was found,” said Katlego.

“Upon searching the premises, two unlicensed firearms were recovered. While still on the scene, two suspects arrived in a Toyota Corolla and were also arrested.”

The suspects appear in the Randburg Magistrates court on Monday on charges of murder, armed robbery as well as possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.